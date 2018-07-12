The pace of transformation in South Africa’s R5.8-trillion property industry is extremely slow‚ with the sector achieving an average overall Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE) recognition on the lower end of Level 4.

That’s the view of the CEO of the Property Sector Charter Council (PSCC)‚ Portia Tau-Sekati‚ speaking in Johannesburg on Wednesday during the release of the PSCC’s 2016/2017 State of Transformation Report‚ as well as its latest study into the size of the sector.

“While the entire property industry achieved a BBBEE recognition of Level 4 under the BEE codes‚ which is the same level as our previous report‚ we have regressed as an industry with a lower rating within that recognition level. With the new BEE codes coming in‚ we clearly have a lot of work to do in terms of transformation of the sector‚” she said.

Tau-Sekati cited employment equity‚ economic development‚ skills development and management control as areas within the Property Sector BEE Code‚ where the industry was “not doing well at all.” She went on to describe the sector’s performance on the employment equity element of the BEE as codes as being “disastrous”.

The industry’s transformation‚ under the Property Sector Code that was gazetted in 2012‚ is measured on eight elements‚ including Ownership‚ Management Control‚ Employment Equity‚ Skills Development‚ Preferential Procurement‚ Economic Development‚ Enterprise Development‚ and Socio-Economic Development.