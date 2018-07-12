The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has reported controversial grants distributor Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) to the police and the Constitutional Court for allegedly interfering in their migration to a new grants payment system.

This was revealed by social development minister Susan Shabangu‚ at a press briefing on Thursday.

The briefing had been convened to provide an update on the migration from the old payment system administered by CPS to the new one‚ to be operated by the South African Post Office (SOPA).

The migration is part of a Constitutional Court judgement issued last year. The highest court in the land found that the contract between Sassa and CPS was unlawful and invalid‚ and ordered that grants be distributed by the state owned post office.

The court also ordered that it be provided with regular updates on the progress made by an inter-ministerial committee set up to oversee the migration process.

Shabangu’s announcement comes after there was chaos earlier in July when some grant beneficiaries struggled to receive their payments while the post office and Sassa grappled with the migration process.

Shabangu claimed that there have been a number of instances when CPS employees allegedly went to payment points to coerce beneficiaries into signing forms to commit them to remaining on their system.