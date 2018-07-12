Truck carrying liquor worth over R1-million hijacked in Nelson Mandela Bay

A truck transporting liquor worth more than R1-million was hijacked outside the Showground Liquor Store in Sydenham in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday morning.

The truck was parked outside the Old Uitenhage Road store preparing to off-load when it was hijacked by three men shortly before 8am.

The truck was loaded with several pallets of expensive alcohol‚ including high-end whiskey and bourbons‚ valued at about R1.2-million.

Over the past two weeks‚ more than 10 delivery trucks – carrying an assortment of stock – have been hijacked in the Bay in separate incidents.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the truck had pulled up to the store but that the loading bay was not yet open.