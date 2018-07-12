WATCH | Gunmen rob driver outside Bryanston Country Club

A man was robbed at gunpoint as he pulled up to the entrance of the Bryanston Country Club in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the victim approaching the gate of the golf club as a white SUV trails behind.

The SUV pulls up next to the victim’s car and two armed men get out of the vehicle. One of the suspects is seen standing in front of the victim’s car‚ pointing a firearm‚ while the other approaches the driver’s window and threatens the victim with a gun.

While they are doing this‚ the driver of the getaway car turns the vehicle around. The armed suspects then get into the getaway car and drive off.

The suspects allegedly stole a Rolex from the driver who they followed from Hyde Park.

The operations manager at the club‚ who refused to be named‚ confirmed that the robbers took the victim’s watch but did not know the make. The manager would not tell how many occupants were in the victim’s car or if anyone was injured.