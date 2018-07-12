Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) members will march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Friday.

They plan to hand over a series of demands addressed to four government ministers, in particular: Police Minister Bheki Cele‚ Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha‚ Transport Minister Blade Nzimande and Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.

Popcru spokesman Richard Mamabolo said the march would not result in disruptions for the police and correctional services as members attending would be on official leave.

Struben Street‚ Thabo Sehume Street and Madiba Street will be used during the march‚ which is scheduled to start at 9am. The memorandums are expected to be handed over at the Union Buildings at 2pm.

Here is a closer look at some of Popcru’s demands:

• Restructuring of the police

Mamabolo said the union wanted operational officers stationed at national police headquarters in Pretoria to be redeployed to police stations. He said a number of officials at national headquarters had no clearly defined functions and should be sent to police stations‚ where their expertise in fighting crime was needed.

Mamabolo claimed that around 25% of the police budget went to the police headquarters‚ and some of this needed to be channelled to police stations.