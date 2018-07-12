South Africa

You don't need an unabridged birth certificate to travel anymore - if you do this

12 July 2018 - 09:21 By Bekezela Phakathi
Image: Thinkstock

Travelling with minors is set to be easier as the details of South African parents will now appear on children’s passports.

This is in line with the Department of Home Affairs’s new modernisation drive.

The move is set to appease parents travelling with minors‚ without necessarily compromising on security.

The move puts SA on the same level as most countries that already list the names of the parents on a child’s passport and removes the need to have an unabridged birth certificate.

Travellers from foreign countries who do not list the names of parents in minors’ passports still need to provide unabridged birth certificates.

- BusinessLIVE 

