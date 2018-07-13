The situation at Nedbank branches in Thohoyandou and Makhado in Limpopo had stabilised by 10.30am on Friday as VBS depositors rushed to open accounts so they could withdraw money.

The South African Reserve Bank announced earlier in the week that R330-million had been given to Nedbank to pay VBS customers affected by the collapse of the bank.

Each customer will be allowed to withdraw a maximum of R100‚000. There are currently 22‚700 retail VBS depositors who stand to benefit.

The Reserve Bank put VBS under curatorship in April after discovering that the bank did not have enough funds to meet its obligations to depositors. On Monday the Reserve Bank suggested that as much as 75% of VBS’s assets may have been stolen by its executives and directors.

It is the same bank that gave former president Jacob Zuma a R7.8-million loan to repay the state for upgrades made to his home at Nkandla.

“We have had significant queues of VBS depositors early this morning who came to open their Nedbank accounts‚” said Nedbank’s David Schwegmann in Thohoyandou on Friday‚ where he was monitoring the process.

He said there were some problems early on Friday morning as some VBS depositors did not have the correct documentation‚ as individuals or as club account members. This caused some dissatisfaction with VBS depositors‚ he said.