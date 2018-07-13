There was high drama on the usually serene Atlantic Seaboard in Cape Town on Friday morning when a car plunged off a cliff overlooking the ocean.

The man’s silver vehicle landed on its side among large boulders on the Camps Bay coastline.

The driver had to be cut free from the wreckage in a rescue operation that lasted 45 minutes.

“A man‚ believed to be in his 40s‚ was left injured this morning when his vehicle crashed off a cliff on Victoria Road in Camps Bay‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

“ER24 paramedics‚ along with Metro Rescue and Life Healthcare‚ arrived on the scene to find a light motor vehicle at the bottom of a small cliff lying on its side.

“A man was found lying trapped inside. Metro Rescue and Fire Services had to use specialised equipment to free the patient‚ an operation lasting 45 minutes‚” said Meiring.

Once the man was removed from the wreckage‚ he was found to have only sustained moderate injuries. He was treated and taken to the New Somerset Hospital.