Police have warned the culprits behind three hoax bomb threats in Durban on Thursday that aside from facing criminal charges‚ they could face a hefty bill for wasting state resources.

Pandemonium erupted in the city on Thursday when hundreds of tenants of the 23-storey Commercial City building in central Durban were evacuated following a bomb scare.

Police officers‚ including members of the explosives unit‚were called to the building. The area houses the offices of a number of provincial government departments‚ including arts and culture‚ agriculture and rural development‚ health and home affairs.

It also houses offices of the ANC and the Public Protector.

That scare came only hours after hundreds of shoppers and employees at the Cornubia Mall in Mount Edgecombe were evacuated following a bomb threat earlier on Thursday morning.

Later in the afternoon‚ the Phoenix police station‚ north of Durban‚ was evacuated amid fears that three explosive devices had been planted there.

All three turned out to be hoax calls.