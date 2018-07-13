South Africa

Farmworker fighting for her life after trailer overturns

13 July 2018 - 11:43 By Jeff Wicks
IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics treat a critically injured farm worker who was crushed by a rolling trailer on 13 July 2018.
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

A farmworker is fighting for her life in a Durban hospital after she was crushed by an overturned trailer in Tongaat on Friday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesman Paul Herbst said three women had been travelling on the trailer‚ which was being pulled by a tractor‚ on a district road.

When the trailer overturned‚ the women were flung off. One of the workers was crushed by the rolling trailer.

“Paramedics had rushed to the scene and found that one of the women was in a critical condition. She had sustained severe traumatic injuries to her lower limbs and required urgent hospital care‚” he said.

“We made the decision to call in the Black Eagle Aviation medical helicopter to airlift the injured worker to a trauma facility in Durban for specialist care‚” added Herbst.

The other two injured workers‚ who were in a serious but stable condition‚ were transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

