South Africa

Gauteng’s cash-in-transit crooks have been ‘pushed’ to KZN‚ warns Fidelity boss

13 July 2018 - 11:18 By Jeff Wicks
File photo of a Fidelity vehicle following a cash-in-transit heist in Hillbrow on June 21, 2018.
File photo of a Fidelity vehicle following a cash-in-transit heist in Hillbrow on June 21, 2018.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Masi Losi

Cash transit company Fidelity has warned that the latest bombing of an armoured vehicle near Greytown on Wednesday - the first recorded use of explosives in a heist in KZN in recent history - could be an indicator that violent highwaymen were being displaced from the central provinces.

There has been a surge in cash-in-transit bombings in Gauteng in recent months‚ forcing the police to implement a national strategy to combat the wave.

This has seen the arrest of as many as 50 people in recent weeks‚ including a Tshwane Metro Police officer and her lover.

Fidelity CEO Wahl Bartmann said they were working closely with authorities to investigate Wednesday’s attack‚ which left three of their guards injured.

“We are working very closely with the Pietermaritzburg serious and violent crimes unit to follow up on all leads‚” he said.

Bartmann said there had been an unacceptably high increase in the number of cash-in-transit incidents across the industry during July following an apparent lull in June. Last week alone‚ there were four “cross-pavement” incidents and three vehicle attacks - one in the Eastern Cape and two in Bloemfontein.

“With the current attack in KwaZulu-Natal‚ this trend is particularly concerning as the crime could simply be dispersing from Gauteng into other areas‚” he said.

Three security guards wounded in explosive cash heist

Three security guards were wounded after their armoured cash van was peppered by gunfire and run off the R33 on the outskirts of Greytown‚ in central ...
News
1 day ago

Police arrest 23, including metro cop and her boyfriend, for cash heists

Police have claimed a massive breakthrough in cash-in-transit heists, smashing a syndicate and arresting 23 people, including a Tshwane Metro ...
News
4 days ago

Two suspected illegal miners shot‚ two arrested by police at Lily Mine

Two suspected illegal miners were shot‚ one of whom died‚ during an exchange of fire with police at an abandoned shaft at the Lily Mine over the ...
News
3 days ago

Suspects arrested hours after cash-in-transit heist in Soweto

Assailants suspected of pulling off a cash-in-transit heist in Dobsonville‚ Soweto‚ on Thursday morning were arrested within hours of the theft.
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Ousted Pakistan PM flying home to face jail, authorities lock down Lahore city World
  2. Calm restored as VBS clients in Limpopo get their cash South Africa
  3. Student pushed to death during safety drill in India World
  4. You've got a message: Scuba diver finds working iPhone 9m underwater South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

I am… Janna Jihad, the youngest journalist in the world
Lekota defends his views on land expropriation, supports King Zwelithini
X