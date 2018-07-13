We might soon find out what led to the fatal Grayston Drive bridge collapse‚ which killed two people in October 2015.

The inquiry into the collapse of the pedestrian and cyclist bridge this week completed its work of gathering evidence‚ the Department of Labour said on Friday. But while this means there is an end in sight for the process‚ it is by no means the final step.

The next stage will be the submission of written heads of arguments by legal representatives of interested stakeholders‚ which has to take place by August 14‚ 2018. This will be followed by written responses to the heads of argument which are expected to be submitted by September 17‚ 2018.

The inquiry was set up by the department to investigate the collapse of the bridge on October 14‚ 2015 at about 3pm. The collapse led to the death of two people and left 19 others injured.