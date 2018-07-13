Not a jolly moment as popular Durban butchery Jolly Meats goes up in flames

A popular butchery in Durban lived up to part of its slogan – “where there is smoke there is fire” - on Friday afternoon when its braai area went up in flames.

eThekwini Municipality's fire and emergency services division commander Melvin Ramlall told TimesLIVE that his crew had extinguished the fire at Jolly Meats in Clare Estate.

“The crew still working there. No persons were injured. The cause of fire has not yet been determined as it's still a hot building at this stage as the crew is now damping down‚” he said.

Ramlall said the fire was contained to the braai area‚ which is at the bottom level of the butchery.

"I am not sure where the fire started at this stage‚" he said.