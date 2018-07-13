Tributes pour in for Nedbank Golf Challenge director who fell to his death from Sandton building

Tributes poured in for Sun International’s tournament director of the Nedbank Golf Challenge‚ who fell to his death off a Sandton building on Thursday afternoon.

Dan Sevel‚ 40‚ was also the sports marketing manager of Sun International.

Olympic champion Roland Schoeman said: “Incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Dan Sevel. He always went out of his way to help me and many other sportsmen and women.”