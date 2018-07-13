South Africa

Tributes pour in for Nedbank Golf Challenge director who fell to his death from Sandton building

13 July 2018 - 07:00 By Nico Gous
Dan Sevel, the tournament director of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, died on July 12, 2018 after falling from the fifth floor balcony of the Sun International headquarters in Sandton.
Image: Facebook/Dan Sevel

Tributes poured in for Sun International’s tournament director of the Nedbank Golf Challenge‚ who fell to his death off a Sandton building on Thursday afternoon.

Dan Sevel‚ 40‚ was also the sports marketing manager of Sun International.

Olympic champion Roland Schoeman said: “Incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Dan Sevel. He always went out of his way to help me and many other sportsmen and women.” 

Pro golfer Zack Byrd was devastated by the news.

“He was a great person and a wonderful supporter to the game of golf. His smile will truly be missed on the Sunshine Tour.”

Another pro golfer Oliver Bekker tweeted: “It’s with a heavy heart that I say this! Rest In Peace Dan Sevel. You will be missed!” 

While another professional‚ Nico van Rensburg‚ said: “Rest in peace my friend! Golf will be poorer without you.” 

Sport agent Barney Girnun said he was gutted.

“What a tragedy. Dan Sevel was one of the kindest and compassionate men I have ever met. He will be sorely missed by so many people.” 

Sun International spokesperson Zoleka Skweyiya said Sevel fell from the fifth floor balcony of the Sun International headquarters in Sandton‚ Johannesburg just after midday.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked‚” Skweyiya said. “The exact circumstances are unknown at this stage… We are all devastated.”

Skweyiya said emergency services responded quickly‚ but were unable to resuscitate Sevel.

“We have reached out to the family and we’ve ensured they have adequate support and counsellors as well as staff members.”

