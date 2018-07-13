“It’s victory to the workers‚” said Samwu secretary Mqondisi Nodongwe.

“This is what we fought for. We are happy that all parties supported the motion.

“The agreement signed is saying that the money must be paid before July 15. We expect that this will happen as council decisions are implemented immediately.”

Workers are expected to be paid R10‚000‚ R16‚000 or R21‚000‚ depending on the years they worked.

Executive mayor Athol Trollip said‚ “This coalition government has actually been able to resolve the impasse that has been there for decades. It didn’t start post the August 2016 by-elections.”

However‚ he said‚ “During the strike individuals were intimidated and property vandalised. We will not tolerate that in our constitutional democracy.

“The strike did not reflect well as some of the workers were intimidated. I hope not to see that kind of behaviour again‚” said Trollip.

This article was published by GroundUp.