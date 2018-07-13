South Africans desperate to get their cash out of failed bank VBS Mutual are lining up on Friday to draw out their savings - as much as they are allowed to by authorities handling the fallout.

Today is the first day that VBS customers can withdraw their money from Nedbank branches‚ following the National Treasury's guarantee of deposits up to R100‚000 per deposit holder‚ letting individuals‚ stokvels and burial societies access their cash.

VBS customer Azwindini Makhokha expressed his relief on live television‚ even though he could not withdraw all of his savings.

"I'm here at Nedbank to withdraw R100‚000 because I've got R115‚000 in the bank so today I'm very very happy. Everybody is smiling today because‚ hey‚ we suffered a lot‚ sleeping in the queues‚ everything‚" he told eNCA's Zikhona Tshona.