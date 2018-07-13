South Africa

WATCH: Hermanus protests: Live rounds fired after police officer attacked and robbed of shotgun

13 July 2018 - 17:56 By ANTHONY MOLYNEAUX

A police officer stumbled and was pounced on by protesters, who ran off with his shotgun. The police officer then opened fire with his 9mm. The running battle between police and Hermanus protesters continues. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

Protest action in Hermanus entered it’s third day which saw Western Cape premier Helen Zille arrive to speak with protesters.

A Hermanus resident holds up his hands in an attempt to stop protesters from throwing rocks at police on July 13 2018
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

Protesters threw rocks at Zille and began to storm the police.

A police officer stumbled while retreating and was pounced on by protesters, who ran off with his shotgun.

The police officer then opened fire with his 9mm.

The running battle between police and Hermanus protesters continues.

