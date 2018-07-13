WATCH: Hermanus protests: Live rounds fired after police officer attacked and robbed of shotgun
13 July 2018 - 17:56
A police officer stumbled and was pounced on by protesters, who ran off with his shotgun. The police officer then opened fire with his 9mm. The running battle between police and Hermanus protesters continues.
Protest action in Hermanus entered it’s third day which saw Western Cape premier Helen Zille arrive to speak with protesters.
Protesters threw rocks at Zille and began to storm the police.
A police officer stumbled while retreating and was pounced on by protesters, who ran off with his shotgun.
The police officer then opened fire with his 9mm.
The running battle between police and Hermanus protesters continues.