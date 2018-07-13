Drugs and endangered species might hog the headlines‚ but most Customs busts involve counterfeit goods.

Revealing that goods worth more than R1.7-billion were confiscated in the first half of the year‚ the SA Revenue Service said on Friday that 82% of them (by value) were counterfeit clothes‚ shoes and other goods.

On average‚ there were just over 18 counterfeit goods busts every day‚ compared with fewer than two for narcotics.

The value of confiscations in the first half of 2018 was just 5% higher than in the same period of 2017‚ even though the number of busts more than doubled.