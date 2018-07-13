An iPhone that was dropped by a tourist in a kayak was found on the seabed by a scuba diver who saw a flash of light when it received a text message.

News of how the phone was finally reunited with its owner‚ Rob Smith‚ made headlines this week in the UK.

The device was found in its waterproof case by Cerys Hearsey‚ who was scuba diving at Durdle Door‚ Dorset‚ in the UK on Saturday.

"I could see the phone sitting on the bottom of the seabed because it received a message and lit up‚" she told the Express.