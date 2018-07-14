At the popular Afriski Mountain Resort in Lesotho‚ between 4 to 5cm of snow fell overnight.

Ansell said resort staff had been hard at work on Saturday morning clearing the roads‚ which were closed to 2X4 vehicles.

Snow also fell at the Sani Pass region in the Drakensberg.

Snow watchers also shared pictures of snow covered mountain ranges‚ visible in Clarens and Ficksburg in the Free State.

"A little snow was spotted this morning on our cameras at Mountain Shadows Hotel‚ Barkly Pass in the Eastern Cape. Quite a few centimetres of snow fell late on Friday night at Tiffindell Ski Resort outside the town of Rhodes‚ also in the Eastern Cape‚" said Ansell.

The Matroosberg Private Reserve‚ in Ceres‚ Western Cape was also blanketed with snow on Friday.

