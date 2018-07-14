Twenty-four South Africans are among the first class of a programme run by the Obama Foundation for young leaders from across Africa aimed at exploring new ways to take on the biggest challenges in their communities.

Dubbed “The Obama Foundation Leaders: Africa programme”‚ the one-year leadership development and civic engagement programme aims to train‚ support and connect emerging African leaders to create positive change in their communities.

Bernadette Meehan‚ chief international officer of the Obama Foundation, said the leaders were selected to represent a diverse group in terms of background‚ gender and age. The inaugural class is made up of 200 emerging leaders from across the continent‚ including 102 males‚ 96 females and two non-binary people‚ the youngest participant is 22.

“The Obama Foundation also reached out to people who don't always have access to opportunities‚ the people who don’t always live in capital cities.

“We wanted people from small villages‚ refugee camps to say they are valuable‚ they are making change and it matters and we want to help them‚” she said.