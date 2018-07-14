Paramedics escape gun attack in Durban unhurt

Two paramedics count themselves lucky for escaping a gun attack unscathed while on duty at the Durban beachfront on Friday night.

The Midlands EMS duo was driving in the vicinity of the Addington Hospital when several shots were fired at them from a flat in the area.

A shaken Cohen Landers told TimesLIVE the incident took place at around 9.30pm when he and his crew mate decided to move from the South Beach area because it was relatively quiet.

"We normally station ourselves in visible areas so that the public can see us. It was quiet‚ so we decided to drive towards North Beach.

"As we were driving‚ I heard gunfire coming from the surrounding flats. At first I was not sure what was happening‚ until a bullet hit the windscreen just above my head."

As Landers accelerated‚ three more rounds were fired‚ narrowly missing his crew mate.

"In all‚ about four rounds were fired. We were lucky‚ they were small calibre bullets. I think we were in the wrong place at the wrong time.