South Africa

Paramedics escape gun attack in Durban unhurt

14 July 2018 - 10:44 By Suthentira Govender
The paramedics escaped unhurt after coming under fire at the Durban beachfront on July 13, 2018.
The paramedics escaped unhurt after coming under fire at the Durban beachfront on July 13, 2018.
Image: iStock

Two paramedics count themselves lucky for escaping a gun attack unscathed while on duty at the Durban beachfront on Friday night.

The Midlands EMS duo was driving in the vicinity of the Addington Hospital when several shots were fired at them from a flat in the area.

A shaken Cohen Landers told TimesLIVE the incident took place at around 9.30pm when he and his crew mate decided to move from the South Beach area because it was relatively quiet.

"We normally station ourselves in visible areas so that the public can see us. It was quiet‚ so we decided to drive towards North Beach.

"As we were driving‚ I heard gunfire coming from the surrounding flats. At first I was not sure what was happening‚ until a bullet hit the windscreen just above my head."

As Landers accelerated‚ three more rounds were fired‚ narrowly missing his crew mate.

"In all‚ about four rounds were fired. We were lucky‚ they were small calibre bullets. I think we were in the wrong place at the wrong time.

We were lucky‚ they were small calibre bullets.

"This isn't the first time I've had a close encounter. Three years ago‚ I was transporting a patient to hospital when a taxi drove through a red robot and slammed into the ambulance. When I jumped off to exchange details‚ he tried to run me over.

"The sad thing is that the latest incident won't be the last. Criminals have caught on that we have expensive equipment and drugs in our vehicles so we have become soft targets. But these incidents won't stop us from doing our jobs‚" Landers said.

He said paramedics "walked a fine line" when it came to balancing their safety with the lives of patients in need.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Colonel Thulani Zwane said a case of malicious damage to property was being investigated and no arrests had been made.

READ MORE: 

Three killed in Cape Town drive-by shooting

Three Cape Town men were killed in a suspected gang-related drive-by shooting on Thursday.
News
1 day ago

Three killed‚ one wounded in shooting in Tembisa

Three people were killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting at Tembisa on the East Rand on Wednesday afternoon.
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Speeding car in Somali capital explodes after police shoot at it Africa
  2. It's snowing again in SA South Africa
  3. Paramedics escape gun attack in Durban unhurt South Africa
  4. Ousted Pakistan PM arrested on return, as bomber kills scores World
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Kevin Anderson’s incredible journey to Wimbledon final
I am… Janna Jihad, the youngest journalist in the world
X