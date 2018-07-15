South Africa

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a police officer‚ Constable Motlalentoa Mahlatsi‚ who was killed on the East Rand last week.

Police said on Sunday that a 32-year-old suspect had been arrested on Saturday in Germiston. He was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Mahlatsi was killed earlier this week while attending to a complaint in Elsburg‚ Germiston‚ east of Johannesburg.

Three other suspects were arrested last week in connection with the killing.

Police said one of them had been linked to the murder of another police officer in April this year.

All four suspects will be appearing at the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

