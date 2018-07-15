A Port Elizabeth Uber driver was the victim of an attempted hijacking on Saturday night when a "customer" held him at gunpoint during a ride from Humewood to Mount Pleasant.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the driver‚ 30‚ picked the suspect up in Humewood at around 8.30pm.

“On the way‚ in Glendore Road in Walmer‚ the 24-year-old suspect pulled out a firearm and pointed [it] at the driver‚” said Naidu.

“He was ordered to stop and get out of his Volkswagen Polo Vivo.” Naidu said the driver was robbed of his cell phone while he and the suspect were both outside the vehicle‚ but that the keys had been left in the ignition.