South Africa

1‚500 lion skeletons can now be exported annually: DEA

16 July 2018 - 19:14 By Nico Gous
Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa says all activities involving the African lion‚ including hunting‚ possession and trade are regulated through a permit system
Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa says all activities involving the African lion‚ including hunting‚ possession and trade are regulated through a permit system
Image: Sanpark

With or without their heads‚ 1‚500 lion skeletons can now be exported annually from South Africa.

That is the quota Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa announced on Monday for this year and is effective retroactively from June 7.

The Department of Environmental Affairs (DEA) said the quota is based on new evidence from a research project by the South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) and the universities of Witwatersrand (Wits)‚ Oxford and Kent which analyse and monitor the lion bone trade in South Africa.

The research found: - There is a growing stockpile of lion bones due to restrictions. There has been no discernible increase in poaching of wild lions‚ but there appears to be an increase in the poaching of captive bred lions for body parts such as heads‚ faces‚ paws and claws; and - The captive breeding industry is in a state of flux as breeders respond in different ways to the United States’ restrictions on trophies and the imposition of the skeleton export quota.

Suspected poachers killed in shootout with police

Two suspected poachers have been killed in a shootout with police in the Loskop Nature Reserve in Mpumalanga.
News
14 hours ago

Molewa said: “All activities involving the African lion‚ including hunting‚ possession and trade are regulated through a permit system‚ and our policies are supported by solid scientific evidence.”

The DEA added in its statement: “If there is ongoing demand for lion bones and the supply from captive breeding facilities is restricted‚ dealers may seek alternative sources‚ either through illegal access to stockpiles or by poaching both captive bred and wild lions.”

It added: “South Africa has learned through its experience with rhino and abalone poaching that these illegal supply chains are very difficult to disband once they become established‚ and seeks to avoid such a scenario materialising.” The Department of Environmental affairs will regulate the implementation of quotas and the following process must be followed: - Applications to export lion bones must be lodged with provincial conservation authorities; - Provincial conservation authorities must then confirm whether the quota is available with the DEA.

Provincial conservation authorities will then assess the application and issue or deny a permit. The permit must show the permitted quota; - all skeletons must be packed separately at the supplier; - skeletons must be weighed‚ tagged and a DNA sample taken; and - skeletons must be inspected and weighed when they leave the country and checked against permits.

More than just one suspected poacher may have been killed by lions at Eastern Cape reserve

At least two alleged poachers‚ maybe even three‚ were killed by a pride of lions on the Sibuya Game Reserve outside Kenton-on-Sea in the Eastern Cape ...
News
11 days ago

The DEA said they have informed the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) Secretariat of its decision in line with a 2015 decision taken at the 17th Conference of the Parties to CITES.

South Africa is one of only seven countries in the world that has substantial lion populations. There are 3‚500 African lions in the wild and about 7‚000 are kept in 260 captive breeding facilities.

Lions are kept in captivity for hunting and potentially breeding new populations.

“Some are sold to start new conservation areas whilst others are donated to countries whose own lions have long become extinct‚” the DEA said.

Most read

  1. 1‚500 lion skeletons can now be exported annually: DEA South Africa
  2. Trump says Russia probe a 'disaster' for US World
  3. Cash-for-votes fears before Nigerian general election Africa
  4. How maggots and infrared cameras are solving murders Sci-Tech
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

30 days, 7 matches, 1 FIFA world cup: France’s journey to success
Kevin Anderson’s incredible journey to Wimbledon final
X