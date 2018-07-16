Five workers have died after a fire that broke out at the Palabora Copper Mine in Limpopo‚ the company said.

The fire occurred at one of the mine’s conveyor belts on Sunday morning. Initially the company issued a statement saying that two miners had died and four were caught underground. A later update said that the death toll had risen to five.

“We are saddened to provide an update that the rescue teams have recovered three more bodies of our colleagues‚ bringing the total of our colleagues who have lost lives to five‚” the company said on Sunday.

“The management‚ rescue team‚ officials from DMR and organised labour continue to work hard to rescue our one colleague who is still confined underground. More information will be shared with the media as the investigation unfolds.”

The company said it had halted operations to allow the investigation to be carried out.

“As the company‚ we reiterate that nothing is more important than health and safety of our employees and contractors. We ceaselessly strive to instil increased safety commitment from our employees.