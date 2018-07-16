The Gauteng department of transport has postponed its closure of a stretch of the busy Malibongwe Drive to August 5 – saying that it needed more time to consult “stakeholders”.

This comes as businesses warned that the closure would lead to serious financial loses‚ and motorists complained that there would be major traffic implications.

A stretch of Malibongwe Drive‚ northbound‚ was supposed to be closed from Monday onward for roadworks.

But the department pushed the start by a week.

“After careful consideration and need for further consultation with affected stakeholders‚ the Gauteng department of roads and transport advises motorists that the scheduled roadworks on Malibongwe Drive (R512) have been pushed forward to commence on July 22 until August 5.

“Postponing the roadworks will provide the department ample time to constructively engage with business‚ residents as well as other stakeholders and in the process minimise travel and economic disruptions in and around the affected area‚” the department said in a statement.