Media owner and wife will go to court for 'assault'‚ despite dropping charges - NPA

She stressed that this was because the NPA viewed domestic violence cases "very seriously and believed it was in the interest of justice" for them to appear in court.

The couple had earlier on Monday said in a statement that they had decided to resolve the matter privately.

Mjonondwane said the couple's withdrawal statements had been added to the docket. It will now rest in the hands of the magistrate as to whether the case would be withdrawn.

The couple is still scheduled to appear before the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubele earlier confirmed that the couple had opened cases of assault against each other on Saturday night.

TimesLIVE has elected not to name the couple as the charges relate to domestic violence.