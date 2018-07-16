South Africa

Protest on N1 causes massive traffic jam in Centurion

16 July 2018 - 09:54 By Naledi Shange
Crowd carrying a banner with 'National Transport Movement' written on it protest on the N1 highway in Centurion.
Image: TrafficSA via Twitter

Protest action on the N1 highway in Centurion near Pretoria caused gridlock on the busy transport corridor on Monday.

Traffic SA tweeted a picture of the standstill traffic‚ adding that the disruptions were on both sides of the road near Old Johannesburg Road.

Earlier‚ a picture of a group of people standing on the busy road was tweeted.

The group carried a large banner with the words "National Transport Movement" printed on it.

Earlier‚ a bus had also been used to blocked the road.

It was alleged that the group was protesting over the status of the roads in their residential area.

The Tshwane Metro police department could not be immediately reached for further confirmation.

