Protest on N1 causes massive traffic jam in Centurion
Protest action on the N1 highway in Centurion near Pretoria caused gridlock on the busy transport corridor on Monday.
Traffic SA tweeted a picture of the standstill traffic‚ adding that the disruptions were on both sides of the road near Old Johannesburg Road.
Centurion - N1 Highway (Update): #ProtestAction near Old Johannesburg Road - HEAVY TRAFFIC both sides pic.twitter.com/ZE6rKbHPPV— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 16, 2018
Earlier‚ a picture of a group of people standing on the busy road was tweeted.
The group carried a large banner with the words "National Transport Movement" printed on it.
Centurion - N1 South: #ProtestAction: RT @Munangiwa @TrafficSA N1 South protest action at Brakfontein... road blocked pic.twitter.com/LsIjO5yiFt— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 16, 2018
Earlier‚ a bus had also been used to blocked the road.
Centurion - #AVOID N1 South: #ProtestAction RT @RomeoBleck @TrafficSA N1 south near Old JHB Road offramp. Bus blocking the highway due to protests pic.twitter.com/zsEjooFkO8— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) July 16, 2018
It was alleged that the group was protesting over the status of the roads in their residential area.
The Tshwane Metro police department could not be immediately reached for further confirmation.