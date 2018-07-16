South Africa

Snow seekers escape unharmed after car slides off Sani Pass

16 July 2018 - 13:03 By Suthentira Govender
An Audi Q5 slid off an icy road on the snow-engulfed Sani Pass near Underberg.
An Audi Q5 slid off an icy road on the snow-engulfed Sani Pass near Underberg.
Image: Colleen-Anne Boshoff/Snow Report

A recovery operation is underway to retrieve an Audi Q5 that slid off an icy road on the snow-engulfed Sani Pass near Underberg on Sunday.

Nathan and Brigitte Renald were returning home to northern KZN from a night at the top of the snow-covered pass when their vehicle veered off the road and landed about 15 metres below against some rocks.

Image: Colleen-Anne Boshoff/Snow Report

Snow Report SA’s Rob Ansell said the Renalds were heading down the pass when their Audi went off the road.

The couple is understood to have managed to climb out of the vehicle.

Paramedics at the scene reportedly said the couple were lucky to escape uninjured.

“Multiple sources confirm that nobody was hurt‚” said Ansell.

Berg Protection Services managed to stabilise the vehicle and anchor it with a rope.

Ansell‚ speaking at the accident scene on Monday morning‚ said the car was still where it had landed on some rocks.

Berg Protection Services managed to stabilise the vehicle and anchor it with a rope.
Berg Protection Services managed to stabilise the vehicle and anchor it with a rope.
Image: Colleen-Anne Boshoff/ Snow Report

“They are going to try and do a recovery today‚” he told TimesLive.

“It’s very‚ very cold at the top of the pass today‚” he added. “It was minus 17 at 5am this morning.”

The Drakensberg mountain range has been blanketed in snow since Saturday‚ tempting scores of snow seekers to go up Sani Pass to get the best view.

Ansell said the cold weather in KwaZulu-Natal was expected to continue for a few days. 

READ MORE

It's snowing again in SA

Snow blanketed vast parts of South Africa's mountainous regions on Saturday in the Western Cape‚ Eastern Cape and large parts of the Drakensberg.
News
2 days ago

South Africa has seen colder days...

It may be freezing outside but this is certainly not one of the coldest days that South Africa has had.
News
13 days ago

Winter has arrived as snow blankets parts of the Eastern Cape‚ KZN and Lesotho

Light dustings of snow turned parts of the Eastern Cape‚ KwaZulu-Natal and Lesotho into a winter wonderland on Tuesday – a sign that‚ according to ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Large gang of armed robbers fail to break into Durban home South Africa
  2. Trump and Putin open historic summit World
  3. Nelson Mandela Bay facing severe shortage of ambulances South Africa
  4. Media owner and wife will go to court for 'assault'‚ despite dropping charges - ... South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

30 days, 7 matches, 1 FIFA world cup: France’s journey to success
Kevin Anderson’s incredible journey to Wimbledon final
X