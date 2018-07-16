Snow seekers escape unharmed after car slides off Sani Pass

Snow Report SA’s Rob Ansell said the Renalds were heading down the pass when their Audi went off the road.

The couple is understood to have managed to climb out of the vehicle.

Paramedics at the scene reportedly said the couple were lucky to escape uninjured.

“Multiple sources confirm that nobody was hurt‚” said Ansell.

Berg Protection Services managed to stabilise the vehicle and anchor it with a rope.

Ansell‚ speaking at the accident scene on Monday morning‚ said the car was still where it had landed on some rocks.