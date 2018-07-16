Just as temperatures have been dropping in Gauteng‚ thousands of residents in parts of Pretoria East have been living without electricity for the past six days.

Daleen Du Plessis‚ who lives in Equestria in Pretoria‚ said her life has become arduous due to the prolonged outage‚ which occurred after an electrical fault destroyed the Wapadrand substation.

“It is very difficult. I had an eye operation and cataracts removed in both my eyes. At night I have to stand by candlelight to put in the drops. It’s difficult to do that.

“I had to buy dry ice‚ which cost me R235 for just four pieces‚ to keep the meat frozen. Then there are the usual difficulties: you can’t take a bath at your own place‚ so I have to go to my son-in-law’s place to take a bath.

“It costs me extra money‚ extra fuel‚ extra everything. It is all expensive. You have to buy batteries for torches and have to buy candles. It is quite a lot of extra money that we’ve spent.”

On top of the extra costs‚ she says life without electricity is dull. “There was no television‚ just nothing‚” said Du Plessis‚ adding that she has to charge electronic devices at other people’s homes and she no longer has access to the internet.