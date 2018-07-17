It was a day of high drama in the Regional Court where Durban University of Technology (DUT) and Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile started his three-day trial on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day‚ Khanyile's case got off to a rocky start when his legal aid lawyer‚ Avinash Bissessor‚ announced he was withdrawing his services and Khanyile earned the wrath of magistrate Siphiwe Hlophe when he attempted to have the trial postponed.

Khanyile's lengthy charge sheet includes incitement to commit public violence‚ illegal gathering‚ obstructing traffic‚ causing a nuisance on public roads‚ possession of explosives and the possession of dangerous weapons - a slingshot that Khanyile became known for during Fees Must Fall protests at DUT in 2016.

However‚ after an adjournment the matter proceeded with Bissessor back in court.

But it was not long before Hlope became frustrated with Khanyile who initially didn't want to plead.

After prosecutor Nkululeko Msiya read out Khanyile's 13 count charge sheet and Hlope asked Khanyile how he intended to plead‚ the bachelor of technology public administration graduate said: "I am uncomfortable‚ I feel cornered."