South Africa

Fort Hare University calls off exams due to Nehawu protest

17 July 2018 - 13:34 By Simthandile Ford
The University of Fort Hare’s exams have been disrupted by ongoing wage protests.
The University of Fort Hare’s exams have been disrupted by ongoing wage protests.
Image: Rod Bally

The University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape has had to cancel what it hoped would be the last leg of their mid-year examinations.

The university’s exams have been disrupted by ongoing wage protests.

University spokesman Khotso Moabi said the university called off exams on Tuesday because of the disruption and noise caused by members of the National Education‚ Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu)‚ who were picketing near the campus.

"We are consulting SAPS on what would be an acceptable way for Nehawu to exercise their rights but allow the exams to proceed‚" said Moabi.

Outside the university building‚ students are currently having their own meeting. They are believed to be planning to ask university management to abandon the last leg of exams and "donate" marks to the students.

READ MORE: 

Generous vice-chancellor donates R500‚000 to needy students

Walter Sisulu University vice-chancellor Professor Rob Midgley has so far donated R500‚000 from his own salary towards the advancement of needy ...
News
8 days ago

Fort Hare University exams postponed due to wage strike

The University of Fort Hare was left with no option but to postpone the remaining exams due to the ongoing wage-negotiations strike by unionised ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. One dead in apparent hit in Randburg South Africa
  2. 20 years on, ICC urges help to fight war crimes World
  3. Protesters burn tyres and disrupt traffic after officials tear down their homes South Africa
  4. The long walk for water at Nelson Mandela’s birthplace South Africa
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Mercedes crashes into security guard
Armed robbers fail to break into Durban home
X