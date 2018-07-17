Gupta link 'killed the business'‚ says Mzwanele Manyi

TNA Media’s association with the Gupta family created an unshakable perception that it was an integral part of “state capture” that led to the collapse of Afro Voice newspaper.

Mzwanele Manyi‚ chairman of Afrotone Media Holdings‚ made this submission in an application in the North Gauteng High Court to place TNA Media under provisional liquidation.

Afrotone bought TNA Media from Gupta-owned company Oakbay Investments in August 2017.

TNA Media traded as AfroVoice - a newspaper previously known as The New Age. It published its last edition on June 29.

Manyi said after his company bought TNA Media from Oakbay‚ Afrotone was confident that it would be able to divorce TNA Media from the state capture saga and the involvement of the Gupta family in its business affairs.

Manyi said before Afrotone bought the company‚ TNA Media suffered negative publicity and criticism around the relationship between the Gupta family and former president Jacob Zuma.

And as a result of all that negative publicity‚ TNA Media’s business experienced a decline in revenue‚ he said.