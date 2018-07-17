Health department spokesperson Neil Shikwambana said the error originated from a department official.

“[The official] was making a point based on some of the presentations made on the day during the graduation ceremony for professional nurses who have qualified for the nurse-initiated management of anti-retroviral therapy programme‚” said Shikwambana.

“The common issue to emerge from different speakers was that people who don't test‚ who refuse to take medication or deliberately default on ARVs are the common challenges faced by nurses dealing with HIV/Aids in rural areas.

“Unfortunately the tweet did not capture the necessary context.”

The department extended an apology. “The tweet should not have been published… because it lacked sensitivity and the necessary context. The proper context of that tweet should have been about people who flatly refuse to test for HIV and those who deliberately refuse to take medication‚” said Shikwambana.

“The tweet should have been composed in a way that encourages people to test for HIV and take medication once diagnosed‚ rather than generalise and condemn.”

Asked whether the department would be taking any action against the person responsible for the error‚ Shikwambana said they were “dealing with the issue internally”.

Shikwambana said they were working on strengthening quality assurance to ensure that a mistake such as this did not happen again‚ adding that the department’s Twitter account would remain inactive for the time being.