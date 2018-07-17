The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa believes one of the best ways to decrease mining accidents and fatalities is to hold mining bosses liable.

“We reinforce calls made by our federation SAFTU (South African Federation of Trade Unions) for the Mine Health and Safety Act to be amended to allow for the prosecution of mine bosses if workers are killed underground‚” said Numsa’s acting spokesperson‚ Phakamile Hlubi-Majola‚ on Tuesday.

“They must be held personally liable for lives lost underground. Perhaps if this is done‚ we will begin to see an end to fatalities underground‚” she added.

Hlubi-Majola was reacting to the death of six mineworkers at the Palabora Mining Company which specialises in copper mining in Limpopo. They died after an underground fire.

One mineworker survived.

“Mine safety remains a huge problem in our country‚” Hlubi-Majola said. “One death underground is far too many and we have seen shockingly high levels of fatalities in the sector in recent years‚” she added.