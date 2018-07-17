As the third school term got under way across the country on Tuesday‚ Education Minister Angie Motshekga expressed faith that the department’s intervention in the troubled North West province would bear fruit.

She said in a statement that‚ under the administration of Nkhono Johannes Mohlala‚ the focus would be “on stabilising teaching and learning activities” in the North West‚ as this was the core business of the department.

“The Department of Basic Education remains confident that the intervention team led by the administrator will deliver a more stabilised environment in which teaching and learning can flourish‚” she said in the statement.

This comes after the education department in the North West was placed under administration‚ along with other provincial departments.

Motshekga also welcomed learners and teachers back to school for the start of the third term.

“We hope that both learners and educators are well rested after the winter break and are ready to put their heads down as we push through towards the second half of the school year‚” she said.

There are only 80 school days left until the start of the Matric exams‚ and the minister urged pupils to use the time well.

“These are the final moments as you approach the end of your 12-year journey in the education system with the start of the NSC Examinations on 22 October‚ I am confident if you apply yourself to your studies every day you will be able to make yourself and the education sector proud‚” said Motshekga.