Limpopo police have released the names of the six mineworkers who were killed in an underground fire at the Palabora Mining Company in Phalaborwa over the weekend.

Amongst them was 60-year-old Vula Mayindi. The youngest in the group was Russel Ricardo Warne‚ aged 24.

The others were named as Peter Selowa‚ 32; Kgotso Peter Sekgobela‚ 29; Lebogang Maake‚ 37; and 26-year-old Shaun Mashigo.

The Sowetan reported on Tuesday that Mashigo's mother‚ Kedibone‚ had spoken of the trauma of having to identify her son's charred remains.

"I went to identify him and he was burnt beyond recognition. His face was unrecognisable‚" said Kedibone Mashigo.

"It's so painful to me that my son died such a horrible death."