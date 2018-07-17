Angry shack dwellers in Durban burnt tyres and obstructed traffic after the city’s Land Invasion Unit tore down their homes on Tuesday.

Mayhem erupted on M19 highway when the unit flattened informal structures in the Clare Estate area‚ a suburb outside the city‚ where shack settlements have emerged.

Metro police spokesman Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said the situation had been quickly contained and the affected roads had been reopened.

“The protesters blocked traffic and burnt tyres but were quickly stopped in their tracks.

“However we will continue to monitor the situation in case the protest action flares up again during peak traffic‚” said Sewpersad.

No injuries were reported.