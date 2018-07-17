From the hut where he grew up in Qunu to the cell on Robben Island where he was imprisoned‚ you can now immerse yourself in former president Nelson Mandela’s journey with virtual reality (VR).

Management consultancy firm IQbusiness‚ Liliesleaf‚ VictoryVR and Gear Brain created the experience for the VR headset Oculus Go.

“You can actually physically be there. You can sit down. You can look around‚” IQbusiness head of learning Adi Stephan said on Monday.