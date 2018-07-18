All hail Snoop Dogg‚ the king of emojis!

The world has voted the thinking face as the emoji that best describes 2018 so far.

The emoji beat the poop‚ smirk‚ fire and hearts-in-eyes emoticons to become the emoji of the year.

American rapper Snoop Dogg also scooped a World Emoji award for excellence in emoji use. He beat Cher and Roger Federer for being the "most excessive and expressive with emojis" on Twitter.

Emojipedia‚ an emoji resource and the driving force behind World Emoji Day on July 17‚ announced the winner on Twitter and an online tech site on Tuesday evening.

Votes for the emoji of the year‚ most anticipated emoji and best new emoji were cast on social media.

Emojipedia said minds were blown when the exploding head was voted as the best new emoji. The lacrosse emoji won by a "landslide" to become the most anticipated emoji.