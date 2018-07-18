South Africa

All hail Snoop Dogg‚ the king of emojis!

18 July 2018 - 08:11 By Nivashni Nair
US rapper Calvin Broadus - better know as Snoop Dogg. File photo
US rapper Calvin Broadus - better know as Snoop Dogg. File photo
Image: TEBOGO LETSIE

The world has voted the thinking face as the emoji that best describes 2018 so far.

The emoji beat the poop‚ smirk‚ fire and hearts-in-eyes emoticons to become the emoji of the year.

American rapper Snoop Dogg also scooped a World Emoji award for excellence in emoji use. He beat Cher and Roger Federer for being the "most excessive and expressive with emojis" on Twitter.

Emojipedia‚ an emoji resource and the driving force behind World Emoji Day on July 17‚ announced the winner on Twitter and an online tech site on Tuesday evening.

Votes for the emoji of the year‚ most anticipated emoji and best new emoji were cast on social media.

Emojipedia said minds were blown when the exploding head was voted as the best new emoji. The lacrosse emoji won by a "landslide" to become the most anticipated emoji.

Emojis offer a gentle reminder to debtors

Emojis are commonly used to reflect our emotions‚ but those same arbitrary yellow circles can also elicit reactions from people - something a local ...
News
8 months ago

Is your attention-seeking behaviour on social media becoming dangerous?

To seek attention is normal, but in the age of social media, our obsession with getting likes and shares can easily become a destructive addiction ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Last year social media voted the facepalming emoticon as best emoji‚ the Flag of Wales as the most anticipated emoji and face-with-tears-of-joy won the Lifetime Achievement Award.

At least 157 new emojis were approved in 2018‚ bringing the total number of emojis to 2‚823. New emojis include redheads‚ a softball‚ kangaroo‚ lobster and a skateboard.

According to Emojipedia‚ more than 700-million emojis are used on Facebook every day. The red heart emoji was used twice as much on Facebook as last year and over 900-million emojis are sent every day without text on Facebook Messenger.

Emojipedia statistics show that face-with-tears-of-joy still leads the pack on Twitter. Most Twitter users who post emojis are aged 24 and under and are women. Since 2015‚ at least half of comments on Instagram included an emoji. Emojis are used the most on New Year's Eve.

  • Check out: The Emoji Movie Trailer

READ MORE

World Emoji Day: Nearly a billion emojis sent each day on Facebook Messenger

For World Emoji Day, Facebook has revealed that more than 900 million emojis are sent every day, without text, on Messenger.
Lifestyle
21 hours ago

Here are 12 interesting facts you didn't know about emojis

Have you noticed more winks‚ kisses and poop on your social media newsfeed?
Lifestyle
21 hours ago

This is South Africa's favourite emoji

You can be sweet or saucy with an emoji‚ so who speaks your language – and who gets it wrong in the pictionary of the mobile device?
Lifestyle
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Yemen rebel leader willing to give UN control of key port Africa
  2. Nine arrested as fuel-protest causes traffic chaos on N3 in KZN South Africa
  3. Clifton beach under attack by turd force South Africa
  4. Cape Town scraps R8-billion Foreshore project News
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the Pretoria plane crash: Passenger films final moments
ICYMI: Nelson Mandela annual lecture in 90 seconds
X