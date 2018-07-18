Police have recovered a car and a high-powered rifle allegedly used in a drive-by shooting and murder in Randburg‚ Johannesburg.

The driver of a BMW X5 and his two passengers were shot in what appeared to be an alleged hit on Tuesday.

Police have refused to reveal the identity of the 46-year-old driver who was killed in the shooting‚ which occurred on the corners of President Fouche and Malibongwe Drive.

But they did confirm that a white burnt-out Mercedes Benz‚ which the gunman and an accomplice were driving at the time of the shooting‚ had been found in Honeydew. The car was reportedly found during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police spokesman‚ Captain Kay Makhubele‚ said the rifle had been found inside the car.

"The car along with the rifle are being examined by detectives. The investigators will establish whether the car was hijacked or stolen."

He said the motive for the killing was unknown at this stage. Makhubele said the two passengers were only slightly injured in the attack.

"A case of murder and attempted murder are being investigated."