South Africa

Burnt-out Mercedes‚ rifle found after alleged 'hit' in Joburg

18 July 2018 - 12:46 By Graeme Hosken
The BMW X5, riddled with bullet holes, in what appears to have been an organised hit on July 17, 2018 in Randburg at the corner of Malibongwe and President Fouche Drive.
The BMW X5, riddled with bullet holes, in what appears to have been an organised hit on July 17, 2018 in Randburg at the corner of Malibongwe and President Fouche Drive.
Image: Via Twitter/@PigSpotter

Police have recovered a car and a high-powered rifle allegedly used in a drive-by shooting and murder in Randburg‚ Johannesburg.

The driver of a BMW X5 and his two passengers were shot in what appeared to be an alleged hit on Tuesday.

Police have refused to reveal the identity of the 46-year-old driver who was killed in the shooting‚ which occurred on the corners of President Fouche and Malibongwe Drive.

But they did confirm that a white burnt-out Mercedes Benz‚ which the gunman and an accomplice were driving at the time of the shooting‚ had been found in Honeydew. The car was reportedly found during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Police spokesman‚ Captain Kay Makhubele‚ said the rifle had been found inside the car.

"The car along with the rifle are being examined by detectives. The investigators will establish whether the car was hijacked or stolen."

He said the motive for the killing was unknown at this stage. Makhubele said the two passengers were only slightly injured in the attack.

"A case of murder and attempted murder are being investigated."

READ MORE: 

One dead in apparent hit in Randburg

One person has been shot and killed in what appeared to be a hit on Tuesday afternoon in Johannesburg.
News
22 hours ago

Kidnap mafias' turf war hots up with highway hit

An apparent turf war between rival foreign kidnapping syndicates is believed to be behind the brazen murder of a motorist at the Glenhove offramp on ...
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. ANC fires party official for involvement in cash heists South Africa
  2. Kenya to launch Nairobi financial centre later this year-finmin Africa
  3. Hermanus reaches boiling point as protests continue South Africa
  4. Google braces itself for huge EU fine over Android Sci-Tech
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the Pretoria plane crash: Passenger films final moments
ICYMI: Nelson Mandela annual lecture in 90 seconds
X