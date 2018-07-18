South Africa

Cape Town seeking to change Day Zero narrative to bring tourists back

18 July 2018 - 08:16 By Aron Hyman
The same “Day Zero” message that got everyone saving so much water‚ however‚ also had a massive negative impact on the economy‚ especially tourism which felt a decline of at least 20 percent in new arrivals.
The same “Day Zero” message that got everyone saving so much water‚ however‚ also had a massive negative impact on the economy‚ especially tourism which felt a decline of at least 20 percent in new arrivals.
Image: TimesLIVE

Who would have thought that the future of post-apocalypse Cape Town would look so bright?

In January this year potential tourists from around the world were met with newspaper headlines that their bucket-list destination was going to become the first city in the world to run out of water.

But thanks to businesses‚ the citizenry‚ and government the city was soon using as much as 60% less water from nearly 1.2-billion litres a day to as little as 500 to 550-million litres a day and the “Day Zero” date moved from April to May‚ to “maybe never”.

The same “Day Zero” message that got everyone saving so much water‚ however‚ also had a massive negative impact on the economy‚ especially tourism which felt a decline of at least 20 percent in new arrivals.

But tourism stakeholders say that‚ just like the dam levels‚ the glass is now half full‚ with prospects for tourism looking brighter because Cape Town has in a space of months become a world leader in “responsible tourism” and “resilience”.

Rishabh Thapar‚ associate director for HVS Africa‚ a hospitality valuation company‚ said that Cape Town’s experience in overcoming the drought meant it could now be used as a benchmark for hundreds of other cities which are now dealing with water scarcity.

“The hotel industry reacted by closing swimming pools‚ installing boreholes‚ fitting taps with aerators‚ using sea water for air-conditioning‚ and removing bath plugs‚ to name a few‚” he said.

“The industry took to educating its guests on the benefits of conserving water‚ and in some cases‚ rewarded guests for reducing their water consumption. There was very little to zero negative commentary from visiting guests‚” he said.

The long walk for water at Nelson Mandela’s birthplace

As the global community celebrates the centenary of Nelson Mandela‚ his eldest grandson‚ Nkosi Mandla Zwelivelile Mandela‚ decried the lack of clean ...
News
20 hours ago

The impending doom brought by Day Zero also forced different sectors including government‚ agriculture‚ tourism‚ and business to get together and form the “War Room”‚ a brainstorming base which acted as a pressure cooker where business leaders and government put their heads together to plan and communicate a “single message”. This‚ says Wesgro CEO Tim Harris‚ has left Cape Town in a peculiar and advantageous position.

“At the beginning of the year our objective together with our partners was to just get together and respond to the huge number of queries that we were getting from around the world about this concept of Day Zero‚” said Harris.

“What we developed was a very effective model for rapid response to communicate how the destination remained open even though there were these damaging headlines across the world‚” he said.

“The good news now is we’ve got those relationships‚ we’ve got a working model‚ and now that we no longer got headlines saying Cape Town’s running out of water‚ the challenge is to generate news and media coverage around the world to make sure that Cape Town gets back on the bucket list‚” said Harris.

“If we tried to do this a year ago it would have been quite difficult to build those relationships but now that we’ve been through this crisis‚ we’re confident we can reactivate that group to say let’s get back on that world bucket list‚” he said.

He said that the new dawn for Cape Town’s tourist economy was summed up by two phrases: “A resilient destination”‚ and “responsible tourism”.

GrandWest hits the jackpot with R18m water treatment plant

The new water treatment plant at GrandWest Casino and Entertainment World may have cost R18-million but it allows the Cape Town casino complex to go ...
News
5 days ago

“Essentially resilience means anybody visiting and wanting to invest can have real confidence‚ because it means you can manage a crisis‚” said Harris.

“We’ve proved that‚ particularly with the cuts in consumption that citizens made it happen… and making sure that the water lasted until the rain came‚ that is the essence of resilience‚” he said.

“That effort was unprecedented‚ we’ve looked at lots of other cities around the world and no one came close to those cuts in consumption‚” he said.

“More and more tourists are looking to have a smaller impact on the planet as they travel. There’s a narrative around Cape Town that this is a really responsible tourist destination where tourists can come safe in the knowledge that this is the way tourism has to be around the world and Cape Town is leading‚” said Harris.

Western Cape MEC for agriculture‚ economic development‚ and tourism Alan Winde said they were planning a global marketing strategy to get Cape Town’s tourism numbers back to pre-drought levels.

“We grew at over 20% per year for the two years (before the Day Zero announcement). The drought was a set-back but of course it now focuses our minds on targeted marketing‚ cutting any waste out of the system‚” he said.

READ MORE

'This is bad for human beings': Prisoners without water for three days

More than 1‚200 inmates at the Middledrift prison in the Eastern Cape have been without water for the past three days – with the situation now so bad ...
News
5 days ago

Big plan to plug SA’s leaks now just a pipe dream

The Department of Water Affairs has spent at least half-a-billion rand on stipends to students it was supposed to train as plumbers, but it seems the ...
News
13 days ago

Residents looking forward to swapping rats‚ cold conditions for electricity, running water

As scores of displaced Johannesburg residents await approval to move from their tents pitched in the Wembley stadium to newly prefabricated units ...
News
14 days ago

Most read

  1. Yemen rebel leader willing to give UN control of key port Africa
  2. Nine arrested as fuel-protest causes traffic chaos on N3 in KZN South Africa
  3. Clifton beach under attack by turd force South Africa
  4. Cape Town scraps R8-billion Foreshore project News
  5. Shell helps SA’s teachers and pupils get to grips with maths and science South Africa

Latest Videos

Inside the Pretoria plane crash: Passenger films final moments
ICYMI: Nelson Mandela annual lecture in 90 seconds
X