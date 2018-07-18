Who would have thought that the future of post-apocalypse Cape Town would look so bright?

In January this year potential tourists from around the world were met with newspaper headlines that their bucket-list destination was going to become the first city in the world to run out of water.

But thanks to businesses‚ the citizenry‚ and government the city was soon using as much as 60% less water from nearly 1.2-billion litres a day to as little as 500 to 550-million litres a day and the “Day Zero” date moved from April to May‚ to “maybe never”.

The same “Day Zero” message that got everyone saving so much water‚ however‚ also had a massive negative impact on the economy‚ especially tourism which felt a decline of at least 20 percent in new arrivals.

But tourism stakeholders say that‚ just like the dam levels‚ the glass is now half full‚ with prospects for tourism looking brighter because Cape Town has in a space of months become a world leader in “responsible tourism” and “resilience”.

Rishabh Thapar‚ associate director for HVS Africa‚ a hospitality valuation company‚ said that Cape Town’s experience in overcoming the drought meant it could now be used as a benchmark for hundreds of other cities which are now dealing with water scarcity.

“The hotel industry reacted by closing swimming pools‚ installing boreholes‚ fitting taps with aerators‚ using sea water for air-conditioning‚ and removing bath plugs‚ to name a few‚” he said.

“The industry took to educating its guests on the benefits of conserving water‚ and in some cases‚ rewarded guests for reducing their water consumption. There was very little to zero negative commentary from visiting guests‚” he said.