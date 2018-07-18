Some very posh poo has polluted one of Cape Town’s larniest beaches.

A sewage spill at Clifton 1st Beach — near The Bantry‚ where an apartment recently sold for R53.8-million — forced the City of Cape Town to issue a warning on Wednesday that people should stay out of the sea.

“The spill emanated from a sewer blockage at a nearby property and the city’s teams are hoping to repair the blockage as soon as they’re able to gain access to the property‚” a council statement said.

“Any form of full-contact recreational activity such as swimming‚ diving‚ water-skiing‚ surfing‚ paddle-skiing and windsurfing may increase the risk of gastrointestinal problems as well as skin‚ eye‚ ear and respiratory irritations.

“Any person who uses the sea in this area therefore does so at their own risk.”