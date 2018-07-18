The City of Tshwane says it should be able to switch on power in the remainder of Equestria on Wednesday after the suburb and others in the capital city had no electricity for days.

“We are this morning finalising switching back [on] the remainder of Equestria - half of which is still without power‚” the city said in a statement on Wednesday.

“At about 1:56am this morning‚ we finished repair work to the damaged cables on the corner of Solomon Mahlangu and Lynnwood Roads. The cables had been damaged by a contractor working on that intersection.”

Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola apologized to residents who were left in the dark after a substation fire plunged parts of the capital city into darkness.

“I’m proud to be leading such a calibre of selfless‚ committed and dedicated employees who worked tirelessly to restore power within seven to eight days after the destruction of the Wapadrand substation‚” he said.