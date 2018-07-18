The South African Human Rights Commission is considering launching a full-scale inquiry into the state of hospitals in Gauteng.

The commission visited Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal in the province on Tuesday to investigate complaints about long queues‚ a shortage of medication‚ staff with bad attitudes‚ poor infrastructure‚ low morale and a general shortage of staff at the facility.

Jubilee District Hospital celebrated 60 years of existence in 2016 and now is struggling with an influx of patients as the area it serves has expanded over the years.

Speaking to TimesLIVE‚ the commission’s provincial manager Buang Jones said he was concerned about the state of the hospital.

“We interviewed patients who lamented the fact that they have to wait for a long time to get their files … Some said they have to spend the whole day at the hospital without getting assisted‚” Jones said.

He‚ however‚ commended staff at the hospital for trying their best under difficult conditions.