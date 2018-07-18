MSG Group chairperson Given Mkhari is taking time off to deal with the fallout from an alleged domestic fracas.

The company‚ which owns radio station Power FM‚ said in a statement on Tuesday that it had granted Mkhari his request and “wishes the Mkhari family well”.

Mkhari and his wife‚ Ipeleng‚ laid charges against each other following an alleged violent dispute in their Johannesburg home on Saturday.

The assault cases were provisionally withdrawn at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday‚ but the docket was returned to police with instructions to investigate another alleged previous assault case against Mkhari.

The MSG Afrika Group said the incident had affected their staff‚ stakeholders and business partners.

“MSG further acknowledges that the matter is of public concern and reassures the public that the matter is not taken lightly. MSG strongly condemns domestic violence of any form.”

MSG Afrika group director and Power FM station manager Bob Mabena said: “The companies in our group are led and run by competent professionals who are independent thinkers. This has been further displayed in the past two days in the manner in which our radio stations have dealt with the matter.”