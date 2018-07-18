Police were being bolstered by units from across the Western Cape as violence escalated on Wednesday in the coastal town of Hermanus.

Overstrand cluster commander Brigadier Donovan Heilbron said that despite having reached a “peace agreement”‚ about 3‚000 people had attempted to storm through a police barricade on Wednesday to reach the town centre.

Residents have clashed violently with police who have arrested several alleged protest instigators‚ which in turn has become the focus of the protests that initially revolved around the question of land.

At one point during the clashes‚ protesters assaulted a policeman in riot gear and stole his shotgun before he managed to chase them off‚ firing live rounds with his sidearm.

Police Minister Bheki Cele plans to visit Hermanus on Friday to meet protesters - one of the conditions put forward by protest leaders in order for there to be a peace agreement.

An application for a permit‚ permitting a gathering of 20‚000 people to protest outside the Hermanus Magistrate’s Court has reportedly been rejected.

“The plan is still Minister Cele is coming on Friday. We met on Monday with some of the representatives from Zwelihle. We said to them this is the possible plan‚ we want to make them part of the planning process so that we can allow them the space to engage with the minister. They confirmed to us they will cool down because they also requested in their memorandum that they speak with the minister‚” said Heilbron.