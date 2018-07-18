Want to help build South Africa? Want to uplift your community and help with nation building? Then get involved with South Africa Day that is being celebrated in November‚ and is held annually on the last Saturday of that month.

“As a nation and as communities‚ we come from a difficult history that alienated entire peoples from a sense of belonging to our country; a difficult history that has divided communities on the basis of race‚ and which has divided South Africa in a deep and fundamental way‚” the project said on their website.

The idea is the brainchild of Dr Bheki Shongwe and commemorates when 26 political parties signed the country’s interim constitution in November 1993.

“While South Africa already has many specific focused days‚ namely Youth Day‚ Women’s Day‚ Workers’ Day‚ Mandela Day (service to humanity‚ with international focus)‚ Heritage Day (cultural diversity)‚ there is no day set aside for the deliberate bringing together of South Africans as a whole‚” the organisers said.

Archbishop Thabo Magkoba‚ Advocate George Bizos‚ Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa‚ Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu and Dr Enos Banda are patrons of South Africa Day.

One of the projects this year will focus on Coligny‚ in the North West‚ after the death of Matlhomola Jonas Mosweu‚ 16‚ on April 20 last year divided the town.

Through a cleaning‚ reparation‚ painting and planting initiative‚ the organisation wants to spruce up Coligny. Finance experts Chris Hart and Marius Joubert have also been called in to help uplift the local economy and create jobs in Coligny.

“South Africa Day is immensely proud of the progress to date and plans are already under way to ensure that the objective is not just to make the town attractive in an effort to instill pride in its residents and visitors but to create an environment that is investor friendly‚” the organisation said.

You can pledge your support here.