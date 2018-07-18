An iconic Johannesburg Metrobus double decker was " burnt beyond recognition" by a protesting mob in Eldorado Park‚ south of Johannesburg‚ earlier this week‚ the City of Johannesburg has disclosed.

It said the incident had occurred at 7pm on Monday night as the bus was heading to the depot in Eldorado Park.

“The driver was able to escape only with minor injuries‚ despite being pelted with stones by the unruly crowd.”

The city said the vehicle in question was one of several high capacity buses that were able to carry a total of 90 passengers‚ and have been a permanent feature on Joburg roads since the early 2000s.

“It’s a great loss to the company as it was used by passengers on a daily basis to work and schools. This bus was part of the newly refurbished Metrobus double deckers totalling 29 to date. They are fitted with new panels‚ windows‚ rubbers‚ roof‚ flooring‚ new engines and gearboxes.

“Some of these buses have been on the road since 2002 and a complete makeover was much needed.

“I am deeply saddened by this incident. We condemn such acts and trust that those responsible will be brought to book. It is unacceptable that residents of the City continue to attack and destroy our buses when there are protests in their areas.

"The cost of refurbishing this double decker was around R800‚000. We encourage residents to engage on matters rather than destroy the same infrastructure that they will need in the future” said Transport MMC Nonhlanhla Makhuba.